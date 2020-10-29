U.S. citizens instructed to avoid visiting Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik provinces in Armenia

As military confrontations continue in Nagorno-Karabakh, the US Embassy in Armenia urges its citizens not travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia urges U.S. citizens to exercise caution when traveling within Armenia.

The U.S. Embassy has instructed Embassy employees and their families not to travel to the areas listed below and urges U.S. citizens to avoid travel to:

Tavush province east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia.

Gegharkunik province east and south of Lake Sevan and east of the M10 Highway.

All of Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik provinces.

The U.S. Embassies in Azerbaijan and Turkey earlier warned their citizens to avoid visiting the countries due to the threat of terrorism and kidnapping risks.