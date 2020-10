Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone conducts reconnaissance flight near Armenian-Turkish border, about reconnaissance flight, Razm.info reports.

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV flying in a circle near the Turkish-Armenian border in the direction of Gyumri about 25 kms away from the Gyumri airport pic.twitter.com/ClbrdERsSB — Razm.info (@razminfo) October 26, 2020

Azerbaijan has been heavily using the Turkish drones against Armenian targets.

A number of companies have suspended export of drone technology to Turkey after reports emerged they were being used in the ongoing war in Nagorno Karabakh.