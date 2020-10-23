Azerbaijani fires at civilian settlements in Artsakh from Smerch an Grad rocket launchers

The night of Oct 22-23 was restless in Martakert and Martuni regions, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

Two units of an apartment building on 7, A. Sakharov Street were engulfed in flames due to shelling of the city of Martakert.

Regional emergency department firefighters managed to extinguish the fire quickly.

According to preliminary data, the enemy opened fire in this direction using Grad multiple rocket launchers. No casualties were reported.

Towards dawn, the Aerbaijani forces used Smerch multiple rocket launchers to shell the villages of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard in Martuni region,