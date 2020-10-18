Phone conversation of Foreign Minister Mnatsaknayan with Borrel, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

On October 18, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsaknayan held a phone conversation with Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission.

Minister Mnatsaknayan comprehensively informed his interlocutor on the damages caused to the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh, the use of weapons prohibited by international conventions by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the hostilities unleashed since September 27, as well as on the large number of displaced people as a result of these atrocities. The Minister also drew his interlocutor’s attention that Azerbaijan practices torturing, humiliating treatment and murders towards the civilian population of Artsakh and prisoners of war who appeared under his control.

Touching upon the agreement of October 17 on the establishment of a humanitarian truce in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and the following situation, the Foreign Minister told the High Representative that Azerbaijan, once again demonstrating its treacherous stance and violating the agreement, does not renounce the strategy of military aggression against Artsakh and resolving the issue by military means.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that this aggression of Azerbaijan is carried out with the direct involvement of Turkey, which is expressed in the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters by the latter, which is a serious threat to regional and international security.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed deep concern over the vague position expressed by some actors of the international community, emphasizing that such policy is viewed by Azerbaijan as a permissiveness to continue its aggression accompanied by violations of international law.

The interlocutors stressed the need to implement the ceasefire agreements reached.