Czech parliamentary panel urges third countries not to get involved in Karabakh conflict

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has adopted a Resolution on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, member of the ruling My Step faction Gayane Abrahamyan informs.

In the Resolution the Foreign Affairs Committee calls on the governments of third countries not to become involved in the conflict and not to allow individual militants from other areas to be transferred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The Committee calls on all parties to the conflict to put an end to the armed conflict, to allow the remains of the victims to be dignified and to return to negotiations in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs. The Committee expresses regret over the loss of lives, and expresses its indignation at the bombing of civilian targets, as well as the use of internationally banned weapons, in particular cluster bombs.

“As the head of the RA NA Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group, I extend my gratitude to Mr. Marek Benda, Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic and head of the Czech Republic-Armenia Friendship Group, for all the efforts and dedication,” Gayane Abrahamyan said.