The Rescue Service sapper groups of the Artsakh Emergency Situations continue to search for unexploded munitions and neutralize them.

A total of 673 Turkish and Israeli-made rocket-propelled grenades have already been found in Stepanakert alone.

Per the instruction of the rescue service director, Colonel Karen Sargsyan, the sappers transported the unexploded ordnance outside the capital for safe disposal.

The process was covered by Armenian and foreign media representatives.