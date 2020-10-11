Azerbaijani UAV shot down in Artsakh sky (video)

The Artsakh Defense Army Air Defense Units shot down another Azerbaijani UAV in the sky of Artsakh today.
Related Articles
Pro-Turkish mercenaries fighting against Artsakh identify themselves as Grey Wolves (video)
October 11, 2020, 19:09
Azerbaijan’s new offensive in north-east prevented (video)
October 11, 2020, 18:46
Aliyev says Turkey playing stabilizing role in the world and the region
October 11, 2020, 18:32
Serj Tankian addresses the people of Israel
October 11, 2020, 17:37
Pope prays for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
October 11, 2020, 17:18
Charter flight from Los Angeles carries 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia
October 11, 2020, 16:50