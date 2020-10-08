PoliticsTopVideo

More Azerbaijani strongholds and military equipment destroyed (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 8, 2020, 11:38
Zinuzh Media has released footage showing more Azerbaijani strongholds and military equipment being destroyed by Artsakh forces.

Հակառակորդի հենակետերի և մարտական տեխնիկայի հերթական խոցումները

Հակառակորդի հենակետերի և մարտական տեխնիկայի հերթական խոցումներըОчередные поражения опорных пунктов и боевой техники противника

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Mittwoch, 7. Oktober 2020
