Greece recalls Ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations

Greece has recalled Ambassador to Azerbaijan has been recalled for consultations, the country’s Foreign Ministry informs.

In a rapid deterioration of bilateral relations, Athens says that it issued a “stern demarche” to the Azerbaijani Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

“Following the completely unsubstantiated and insulting allegations made by the government of Azerbaijan regarding supposed tolerance on the part of the Greek state for preparation of terrorist actions, efforts to recruit terrorist fighters, and cyberattacks from Greek territory on Azerbaijan, in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a stern demarche was made to the Azeri Ambassador yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Following the demarche, the Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Nikolaos Piperigos, was recalled to Athens for consultations, by decision of Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias.