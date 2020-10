Artsakh publishes names of 21 soldiers killed repulsing Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the list of 21 servicemen killed repulsing Azerbaijani aggression.

Martirosyan Lernik Makich, born in 1988

Miskaryan Seyran Samvel, born in 1986

Palakyan Karen Kono, born in 1988

Arakelyan Gegham Hrachik, born in1977

Minasyan Kamo Manvel, born in 1984

Andryan Valeri Vaghinak, born in1981

Vardanyan Harutyun Vardan, born 1995

Kirakosyan Ivan Martik, born in 1991

Hovhannisyan Arkady Shirak, born in 1983

Reserve Mkhitaryan Azat Vahag, born in 1991

Reserve Levonyan Sedrak Henrik, born in 1976

Reserve Asatryan Simon Gegham, born in 1967

Gasparyan Eduard Yervand, born in 1988

Galstyan Aram Galust, born in 2000

Ghulyan Hayk Baghdasar, born in 2001

Movsisyan Sasun Sevak, born in 2001

Hakobyan Gor Lyova, born in 2000

Harutyunyan Arthur Samvel, born in 2001

Avetisyan Vrezh Armen, born in 2000

Yengibaryan Armen Samvel, born in 1997

Karapetyan Israel Gevorg, born in 2000