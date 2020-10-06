Armenia denies shelling peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread false information claiming that the Armenian armed forces are shelling the peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan continues its policy of misleading the international community and its own people,” the Spokesperson said.

The Ministry declares that no fire has been opened in the direction of Azerbaijan from any type of weapon.

“It is obvious that this misinformation of official Baku is aimed at preparing the ground for propaganda for the resumption of hostilities, ignoring the statements of the international community, in particular, on the immediate cessation of hostilities,” Stepanyan said.