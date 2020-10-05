Canada suspends export permits on some military equipment destined for Turkey

Canada has suspended export permits that allow made-in-Canada target-acquisition gear to be shipped to Turkey, the same equipment that is now at the centre of allegations that Azerbaijan is using Turkish-made drones to attack Armenia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the measure Monday.

Last week, Canada announced it was investigating allegations that Canadian-made imaging and targeting systems were being used in drones operated on behalf of the Azerbaijan military to attack Armenia in a growing conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.