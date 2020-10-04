Artsakh forces strike Ganja airbase

The Artsakh Defense Army has struck Azerbaijan’s Ganja airbase, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

Military planes flying from the airport have carried out aggression not only in Artsakh but also in Armenia.

Our forces have taken out the Ganja airbase. As a reminder: that airfield served as a base for Azeri air attacks into not only Artsakh but Armenia as well#ArtsakhStrong#StopAzerbaijaniAggression — Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia officially declares that no fire is being opened in the direction of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia.

Earlier today Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said “the Azerbaijani terrorist army continues to target the civilian population of Stepanakert, using Polonez and Smerch multiple rocket launchers.”

“From now on, military facilities permanently located in major cities of Azerbaijan become the targets of the Defense Army,” The President stated.

He called on the people of Azerbaijan to leave these cities as soon as possible to avoid possible losses.

“All military responsibility lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” Harutyunyan said.