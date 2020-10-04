Azerbaijani forces target Stepanakert using Polonez and Smerch systems, Artsakh vows to strike back

Despite numerous warnings, the Azerbaijani terrorist army continues to target the civilian population of Stepanakert, using Polonez and Smerch multiple rocket launcher, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

“From now on, military facilities permanently located in major cities of Azerbaijan become the targets of the Defense Army,” he said in a Facebook post.

The President called on the people of Azerbaijan to leave these cities as soon as possible to avoid possible losses.

“All military responsibility lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” Harutyunyan said.