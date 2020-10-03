Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Stop aggression against Armenians and global peace

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reiterated the call to the international community to do everything possible to help stop the military actions against Armenians and global peace.

“We continue to witness fierce military fights against NagornoKarabakh . Azerbaijani military is bombarding capital Stepanakert and shelling civilian infrastructures,” Mkhitaryan said in social media posts.

He said the territory of the Republic of Armenia is being bombed too. Local and foreign media representatives were wounded by Azerbaijani missile strikes.

“Nagorno Karabakh is fighting against international terrorism. Armenia’s Nation is under threat. Global peace and #ecurity are under threat. If it won’t be stopped today, tomorrow it may spill out from the region to others. Today our children have been targeted, tomorrow they can be yours!” he added.

Mkhitaryan once again urged the international community to do everything possible to help stop the military actions against Armenians and global peace.