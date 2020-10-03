Destruction of the infrastructure targeted by Azerbaijan could trigger environmental disaster

Azerbaijan is using long-range strike means to destroy civilian infrastructure that could trigger an environmental disaster, official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhanniyan says.
