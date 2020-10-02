Pashinyan, Putin discuss involvement of foreign militants in Karabakh conflict

Today a telephone conversation was held between RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RF President Vladimir Putin.

Following up the discussion on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the interlocutors expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities. They also voiced shared concern over the engagement of foreign militant groups and illegal military factions from the Middle East.

Yet again, the Prime Minister of Armenia called attention to Turkey’s highly destabilizing behavior and active interference in hostilities. The Russian side stressed the need for immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of the peace process in accordance with the October 1 statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The parties agreed to continue contacts.