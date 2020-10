A car transporting a dozen of foreign and local journalists to Martakert has come under Azerbaijani shelling. No injuries’ have been reported, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

This comes a day after two French and two Armenian journalists were wounded in a shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Martuni municipality building.

One of the two Le Monde journalists was successfully operated on. Today the French reporters were flown from Stepanakert to Zvartnots International Airport.