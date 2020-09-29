Armenian SU-25 jet shot down by Turkish F-16 fighter

A Su-25 jet of the Armenian Air Force was shot down by a Turkish F-16 fighter in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey took off from Ganja Airport of the Republic of Azerbaijan at 10:30 am today and were assisting SU-25 fighters and Turkish-made Bayraktar UAVs in the missile strikes on Vardenis, Mets Masrik, Sotk regions of the Vardenis region of Armenia.

During this period, the air defense units were performing fire support tasks for the air defense units of the RA Armed Forces.

During the air-to-air battles the F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey struck the SU-25 jet of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.

The pilot was killed in the attack.

The F-16 was at 60km depth and 8200 altitude, she said.

On Tuesday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said a passenger bus had been hit by an Azerbaijani drone in the eastern Armenian city of Vardenis. There were no reports of casualties.