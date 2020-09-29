Civilian bus is Armenia’s Vardenis on fire after Azerbaijani drone strike

A civilian bus in Armenia’s Vardenis burned as a result of a drone strike from the Azerbaijani side.

Official representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared the photo of the bus on Facebook.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

Վարդենիսում քաղաքացիական ավտոբուսն է այրվում հարվածային ԱԹՍ-ի հարվածից։ Gepostet von Արծրուն Հովհաննիսյան am Montag, 28. September 2020

The Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had opened fire on the Vardenis military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces, and used air force in the direction of the military positions.

This action of the enemy was preceded by the misinformation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia had allegedly fired rockets from the Vardenis region on the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry denied the reports, calling it misinformation aimed at paving the way for expanding the geography of military actions.