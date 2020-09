The Artsakh Defense Army has fought back a number of previously lost positions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry has shared footage showing several dozen corpses of the Azerbaijani soldiers left on the Armenian side.

Intense fighting continued overnight in the southern, south-eastern and northern directions of the front line.

As a result of the counterattack undertaken by the units of the Defense Army, the opponent suffered heavy losses of manpower and military equipment.