Catholicos of All Armenians to meet Pope Francis in Rome in Vatican

On September 26, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, embarked on a Pontifical visit to the Republic of Italy.

During the visit, the Pontiff of All Armenians will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City.

His Holiness will also convey His Blessings to the Armenian Community in Milan.