Armenia marks 29th anniversary of independence

Armenia celebrates the 29th anniversary of independence.

In September 1991 Armenia held a nationwide referendum, which saw over 99 percent of voters approve the republic’s commitment to independence.

The country officially became an independent state on 23 September 1991.

The first President was elected through a nationwide election in November 1991.

On December 21, 1991, Armenia joined the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The adoption of the Constitution on July 5, 1995 became one of the most remarkable events in the process of state-building. It contributed to and greatly strengthened the legal bases for transition from a totalitarian system to a democratic state.