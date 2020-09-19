Armenia announces 45-day pre-military training for women aged 18-27

Armenia has announced 45-day pre-military training for women aged 18-27. Applications will be accepted from October 1.

Within the framework of the program, the participants will be trained in barracks for 45 days, acquiring the skills of a soldier. The daily life of the camp participants will be organized according to the standard adopted in the Armed Forces, according to the daily schedule of the military unit. The wake-up is at 6:30 am, followed by gymnastics, breakfast, classes and field exercises, etc.

Visits, dismissals from the location of the military unit, vacations, as well as the use of mobile phones with video recording features in the military unit will be prohibited.

Before being included in the program, the candidates will be interviewed, undergo a comprehensive medical examination and psychological testing, after which they will have to pass physical training standards.

At the end of the training, the participants will take a final test. Those who register the best results will have the opportunity to join the Armenian Armed Forces as a contract soldier, if they wish so.

The training has been initiated by Prime Minister’s wife Mrs. Anna Hakobyan.