Crazy comeback: Ararat-Armenia makes it to Europa League third qualifying round

Armenia’s Champion Ararat-Armenia came from behind to beat Fola Esch (Luxembourg) in the second qualifying round of Europa League.

Jeisson Martinez put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute, but the goal was canceled by Diogo Pimentel two minutes later.

The Armenian side was left with ten men, when Alex Junior was sent off after receiving a second yellow card close to the end of the first half.

Stefano Bensi and Zachary Hadji scored in the 56th an 81st minutes respectively to make it 1-3.

Two penalties in injury time helped Ararat-Armenia level the score and take the match into extra time.

Sergiy Vakulenko scored the winner in the 113th minute to take the team to the next round.

The Armenian team will face Celje (Slovenia) in the third qualification round.