Three Russian air companies request permits for Armenia flights

Three Russian air companies – NordStar, AZUR and Ural Airlines – have requested permission to carry out regular flights to Armenia.

A number of carriers have applied to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) with a request to allow flights from Russia to still closed countries, including Armenia.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agency will hold a meeting of the interdepartmental commission under the Ministry of Transport, which distributes permits for flights abroad. The online meeting is scheduled for September 17.

Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights abroad due to the pandemic in late March.

Russia reopened flights to London, Ankara, Istanbul and Zanzibar, Tanzania on August 1.

Flights to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman in Turkey, began on August 10, and to Switzerland on August 15. Also in September, regular flights to Cairo, Dubai and the Maldives resumed.