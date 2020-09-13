Armenian Foreign Minister meets Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria

On an official visit to Egypt, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsaknayan had a meeting with the Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Saint Mark Pope Tawadros II.

Touching upon the religious-community cooperation, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the consistent strengthening of Armenian-Coptic centuries-old ties, anchored on spiritual values and traditional friendship.

The Foreign Minister and the Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church discussed a number of issues concerning religious minorities, particularly highlighting the importance of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

In this regard, the interlocutors deplored the targeting of religious groups by terrorist and extremist groups, emphasizing the need to protect religious groups, including through guaranteeing their rights, and preserving the religious and historical heritage.

“Armenia works through various international formats and platforms towards the protection of the rights of vulnerable ethnic and religious minorities, ensuring the diversity of religions, in order to consolidate and strengthen their potential,” the Minister noted.

The Minister commended the hospitable attitude of the authorities of Egypt towards the Armenian community, which had an exclusive contribution to the establishment and development of the Egyptian state.

Tawadros II highlighted the sustainable collaboration of the two sister churches – the Coptic Orthodox and the Armenian Apostolic.