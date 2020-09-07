Novak Djokovic disqualified from US open, apologizes for hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic has apologized for hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open, saying he is “extremely sorry for creating her such stress”

The world number one was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serb, 33, who had just had his serve broken, took a ball out of his pocket and hit it behind him, striking the woman in her throat.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” said Djokovic.

“I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK.

“I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”