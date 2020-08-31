Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins Roma on permanent deal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Arsenal to join Roma on a permanent deal.

“I’m delighted to announce that I have signed a permanent contract with the Giallorossi,” Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Arsenal , its personnel and the millions of Gunners, all of whom supported me over the past year and a half. A special thanks goes to Arsene Wenger for having brought me to the club and for his trust in me,” the Armenian said.

“Now the preparation begins with my new challenge and my second year adventure in Serie A,” he added.

Mkhitaryan said he loves the city of Rome and the club. “I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals!” the midfielder noted.

A statement from the Gunners read: “Everyone at Arsenal thanks Micki for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best for his future with Roma.”