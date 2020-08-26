Armenian, Russian FMs discuss Karabakh peace process

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed regional developments following the July hostilities and within that context the situation unfolded around the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of the Armenian-Russian cooperation aimed at maintaining regional peace, stability and security.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia also exchanged views on issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations.