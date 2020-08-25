Los Angeles, Paris, Doha, Tehran: More flights to/from Armenia announced

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has published the schedule of the upcoming charter flights to/from Armenia.

Belavia will carry out daily flights on Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk route until September 1 (arrival at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On August 26 Red Wings will offer a flight from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 20:30).

On August 27 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 15:50, departure at 17:10).

On August 27, September 3, 10, 17 and 24 Aeroflot will operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 13:45, departure at 14:45).

On August 28 SKYUP airline will carry out a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv charter flight (arrival at 03:30, departure at 04:30).

On August 28 Nord Star will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 12:50, departure at 14:10).

On August 28 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Sochi-Yerevan flight (departure at 16:00, arrival at 19:30).

On August 28, September 4 and 11 Air France will carry out flights on Paris-Yerevan-Paris route (arrival at 17:15, departure at 05:50).

On August 28 and September 4 Tahan airline will operate a Tehran-Yerevan-Tehran flight (arrival at 02:30, departure at 04:30).

On August 29, September 5, 12, 19 and 26 Aeroflot will carry out Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 21:30, departure at 22:35).

On August 29 Icelandair will operate a flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan (arrival at 11:35).

On August 29 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 17:45, departure at 19:05).

On August 30 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 30 Qatar Airways will operate a Doha-Yerevan-Doha flight (arrival at 00:50, departure at 03:00).

On August 31 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On September 1 Armenia Airways will operate a Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight (departure at 08:30, arrival at 12:30).

On September 4, 7 and 11 SKYUP airline will carry out flights on Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv route (arrival at 21:40, departure at 22:40).

For details on all charter flights it’s necessary to contact the air companies.

According to the Armenian government decision of August 12, non-citizens will be allowed to Armenia. They can choose to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the self-isolation, if the result is negative.