Berlin will become the second European capital after Paris to host a TUMO center, a free innovative digital school for young people.

On this day in 2018, German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a visit to TUMO Yerevan. After the chancellor’s visit, the stage was set for future collaboration, with TUMO teaming up with KfW Bank to open a center in Germany.

This fall, TUMO Berlin will open its doors in Charlottenburg, right in the heart of the city, to roughly 1200 students.