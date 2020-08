Houses in Armenian border village damaged in Azerbaijani attack being restored

The roofs of houses damaged in Azerbaijani shelling are being restored. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared photos on Facebook.

Residential houses and infrastructures in Armenian border villages were damaged in Azerbaijani artillery shelling and drone attack during the July hostilities incited by Azerbaijan.

“Every penny spent in each community must bring new content, new color, new culture, the Prime Minister said.