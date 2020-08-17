Armenian American lawmaker Mari Manoogian to keynote 2020 Democratic National Convention

State Representative for the 40th District in Michigan’s House of Representatives Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham, is one of 17 Democrats selected to help deliver the keynote address at the party’s national convention Tuesday night, the Detroit News reports.

The address will feature 17 “rising stars” in the Democratic Party from across the country, according to an announcement from the convention’s organizers. They will “offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward,” the announcement said.

“The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“I am honored to deliver the keynote address at this year’s Democratic National Convention alongside 16 inspiring leaders from around the country. Together, we represent a new generation of Democratic leadership, proving the importance that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris place on building a strong, vibrant, and inclusive team,” Manoogian said.

“In this critical moment, I’m proud to speak to Americans alongside leaders in our party to prove that Democrats nationwide have the strength, decency, and empathy necessary to lead our nation forward,” she added.

At 27, Manoogian is the youngest woman currently serving in the Michigan Legislature, and the first Armenian-American woman to serve in the state House, according to her website.

Prior to being elected, she worked in the U.S. State Department. In 2018, she won an Oakland County state House seat that had previously been held by Republicans.