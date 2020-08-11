Sputnik V: Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine named after first man-made satellite

The first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection developed in Russia has been named Sputnik V.

“In 1957 the successful launch of the first space satellite by the Soviet Union reinvigorated space research around the world. The new Russian COVID-19 vaccine is therefore called Sputnik V,” reads an explanation on the vaccine’s official website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier today that Russia was the first in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Currently there are about 165 different vaccines for COVID-19 being developed around the world.