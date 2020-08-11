Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a government meeting this morning, Putin said: “As far as I know, the first vaccine against the coronavirus was registered this morning.”

Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, was safe.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” he said.

Putin also revealed that one of his daughters had tested a Russian COVID-19 vaccine on herself and that she is feeling well.