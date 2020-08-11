Istanbul’s Bilgi University to provide tuition discounts for graduates of local Armenian schools

Istanbul’s Bilgi University will provide special tuition discounts to applicants who have graduated from the city’s Armenian schools, Ermenihaber.am quotes a press release from the Universality as saying.

The Bilgi University in Istanbul has started admission, the schedule of which has been changed due to the epidemic situation. Due to this situation, applicants can apply both online and by visiting the university.

In addition to the discount provided by the Measurement, Selection and Accommodation Center, a 25% discount will be provided for any of the first three applicants who have graduated from Armenian colleges. “Applicants admitted to” Bilgi “with the 4th և 5th application will receive an additional 20% discount,” the university said in a statement.

It is also mentioned that the reception days will continue until August 14.

Graduates of Yesayan, Sahakyan Nunyan, Kedronakan, Pangalti and Surb Khach schools of Istanbul will be able to use the discounts.