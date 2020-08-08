Armenian youth help clean up Beirut’s Bourj Hammoud neighborhood

The local authorities and Armenian community organizations are cleaning up the districts affected by the huge blast in Beirut on Tuesday, Aztag Daily reports.

Representatives of the ARF Armenian Youth Federation rushed to help the municipal staff in the clean-up efforts of the Armenian-populated Bourj Hammoud neighborhood, removing the pieces of broken glass and stone piles.

They also urged the residents of the district to participate in the clean-up works, and help restore the neighborhood in the shorted terms.

Thirteen Armenians were killed, hundreds were injured as a result of two massive explosions that rocked Beirut. A total of 154 people have been confirmed dead, 5,000 have been injured and 300,000 are homeless.

UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon. Armenia will send three plains of humanitarian aid to the country. The first flight is scheduled for 9 pm tonight.

Photos by Markar Toumanyan