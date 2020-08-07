WorldMaskWeek: A global movement to help stem exponential spread of COVID-19

The Pandemic Action Network, WHO, Africa CDC, CDC and CDC Foundation, ECDC, Facebook, Google, Global Citizen and 40+ partner organizations have announced the launch of World Mask Week from August 7-14, an effort to increase the use of face coverings in public across the globe.

Given the alarming exponential increase of infection rates across the globe, sustained community masking in public is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19, even as situations vary around the world. And until we have vaccines or medicines to fight COVID-19, face coverings are one of the best tools we have – particularly where social distancing is not practical, the Pandemic Action Network says

The initiative encourages people and organizations around the world to rally behind the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19 during World Mask Week and every week until there is a vaccine available. People can show their support by sharing a statement, picture or video on social media, tagged with #WorldMaskWeek.