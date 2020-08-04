Dilijan Medical Center “returning to normal” as Armenia sees Covid-19 cases drop

Due to the decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia, the Dilijan Medical Center is returning to its previous working regime.

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page says about 200 coronavrus-positive patients received treatment at the Medical center between June 12 and July 31.

According to the medical center, the Covid-19 department has been closed since August 1. The building has been completely disinfected and is functioning as before.

It is ready to receive patients, and the visits of specialists from Erebuni and Nairi medical centers will resume.