Philanthropist George Pagoumian donates $250,000 to Armenian soldiers

American-Armenian businessman, founder of PMA Venture Capital Group George Pagoumian will donate $250,000 to Armenian soldiers.

“I am going to transfer a quarter of a million dollars for our soldiers, our defenders,” George Pagoumian said in a phone talk with Anna Hakobyan, President of the My Step Foundation, earlier this month.

The Foundation offered Mr. Pagoumian to choose the way the money would get through to the homeland defenders.

“Mr. Pagoumian’s answer was so binding. He said that he trusted me and there was no need to tell him anything about the projects to implement, adding that the said $250,000 would be transferred to the Foundation soon in order to redirect them to the defenders of our homeland,” Anna Hakobyan said in a Facebook post.

My Step Foundation is now discussing the ways to transfer that money to soldiers and officers.

More detailed information about the projects will be available in the near future.