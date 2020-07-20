Situation relatively calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The situation has been relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbajani border last during the night and in the morning, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan inforts.

The enemy violated the ceasefire 9 times with firearms in some parts of the border, firing about 137 shots at the Armenian positions.

The rival fired twice at combat positions located in the direction of Chambarak twice, using the HAN-17 grenade launcher. The enemy was silenced by return fire from the Armenian side.

Indiscriminate shooting was reported in the direction of Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Berkaber, Berdavan and Khndzorut military positions. There was no return fire from the Armenian side.

Firing at the combat positions located in the Paruyr Sevak was silenced by the return fire of the Armenian side.