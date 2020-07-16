US Secretaries of State and Defense urged to challenge Turkey’s anti-Armenian rhetoric

Armenian Caucus calls on Secretaries of State and Defense to condemn Azerbaijani aggression, challenge Turkey’s anti-Armenian rhetoric, and review U.S. military aid to the increasingly hostile Azerbaijani government.

“The United States should not be aiding and abetting a reckless, autocratic state like Azerbaijan for any reason, especially not when it threatens a democratic partner like Armenia,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., Congressman Adam Schiff, Rep. Gus Bilirakis and Congresswoman Jackie Speier said.