Armenian forces confidently repel all attacks: Pashinyan on border clashes with Azerbaijan

At around 03:40 last night the special forces of the Azerbaijani Army, more than 100 people, undertook a new subversive penetration attempt with a view to capturing an Armenian Anvakh border position in Tavush province, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting today

The military position is located in the direction of Movses and Aygepar villages, and has been at the center of developments of the past days, he said.

“The Armenian border troops noticed the movement of the rival, and switching to all-round defense, prevented the subversive infiltration attempt,” Pashinyan added.

After fierce fighting the rival was thrown back, according to preliminary information, sustaining losses in manpower and military equipment.

Thereafter, at around 05:20, the Azerbaijani units started shelling the villages of Aygepar and Movses, using mortars and D-30 howitzers.

Simultaneously, attacks were undertaken in the direction of other military positions near Anvakh, but the Armenian Armed Forces confidently repelled all attacks and retained full control of the situation.

“There are no casualties from the Armenian side, either among servicemen, or civilians,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Besides, I would like to stress that over the past days, starting from Sunday, the Azerbaijani side has been shelling the villages of Movses, Aygepar, Chinari and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur. As a result, civilian infrastructures and houses have been damaged,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said he has instructed to calculated the damages caused in the past few days and give an assessment.