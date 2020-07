Major Garush Hambartsumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan have died as a result of firing from the Azerbaijani side in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informed in a Facebook post.

She said the Defense Ministry shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses condolences to the servicemen’s family and friends.

The Azerbaijani side has confirmed over ten deaths since the clashes started on Sunday afternoon.