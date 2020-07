Armenian FM briefs Iranian counterpart on situation on shared border with Azerbaijan

On July 14, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his Iranian counterpart on the situation in the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of the use of force by Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the need to maintain regional security and stability, to settle the conflicts exclusively in a peaceful way.