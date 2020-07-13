PoliticsTop

Armenia extends the state of emergency for another month

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 13, 2020, 11:19
Face masks are compulsory starting from May 18 in Armenia due to coronavirus concerns (COVID-19). Yerevan, Armenia

The Armenian Government today approved a decision to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month. It will be in place until August 12.

The state of emergency was declared on March 16 and has been extended for four times since.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the existing legislation does not provide the government with a toolkit to deal with an emergency situation without declaring a state of emergency.

The coming month will be used to implement relevant amendments in the legislation.

