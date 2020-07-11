A sad day for Christians: Garo Paylan on change of Hagia Sophia status

A sad day for Christians and for all who believe in a pluralist Turkey, Turkish Armenian MP Garo Paylan said on the change of Hagia Sophia status.
“The decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque will make life more difficult for Christians here and for Muslims in Europe,” Paylan said on Twitter.
“Hagia Sophia was a symbol of our rich history. Its dome was big enough for all,” he added.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Friday opening Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia as a mosque after a Turkish court annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned it into a museum.