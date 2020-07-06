Armenia likely to extend the state of emergency for fourth time

Armenia will likely extend the state of emergency once again after it comes to an end next week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing today.

“Of course, we cannot live under the conditions of the state of emergency for life, but if things go this way, it will probably be extended once again,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister noted that the Law on Emergency Situations will be improved so as to provide the government with tools to take certain anti-epidemic measures after the state of emergency is lifted.

“The state of emergency is a problem for all of us, but at the same time we cannot but take the epidemic situation into account. We will try to reach balanced solutions, but developments indicate that we will extend the state of emergency at least once,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today’s trends show we cannot but do that,” he said, adding that the worst thing is uncertainty.

“We say the situation is relatively stable for now, but there are now guarantees everything could turn upside down tomorrow,” the Prime Minister noted.

The state of emergency was declared in Armenia on March 16 and has been extended thrice since.