Young Armenian saxophone player Alicia Sargsyan Serrano from Melilla has won the audience award at the 1st Online Musical Interpretation Contest, organized by the MPMusic Foundation in Buñol (Valencia), Melilla Hoy reports.

The young musician received a total of 508 votes. As an award she will receive a course with a renowned saxophonist during 2020-2021, a mentoring with professors from the academy and a prize of 200 euros to use it in two music stores.